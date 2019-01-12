Calendar » Haiti Girl Power: Music for the Maison

January 12, 2019 from Drum Circle - 3 pm & Evening Concert - 7 pm

HAITI GIRL POWER: Music for the Maison is an all-day celebration to benefit the Maison des Jasmins, a transition house in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti for orphan young women to complete their education. For more information about the cause, visit MaisonDJ.com

Daytime activities:

Zumba with Josette Tkacik at the Carrillo Recreational Center at 11:15am

Drum Circle with Jerry Zacarias at Center Stage Theater at 3pm

Evening Concert at Center Stage Theater:

Matthew Doohan at 7:00pm

The Brambles at 7:45pm

Jason Campbell and The Drive at 8:30pm

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Jason Campbell and The Drive:

Winding down the foothills of Santa Barbara is an open road that delivers Jason Campbell and The Drive…There, three musicians crafted a musical intersection of rock, country, and funk that resulted in a sound that is uniquely their own. Although their sound is difficult to define (one reviewer seems to have gotten close with “wooden groove music”) it is undeniably accessible and infectious. The originality owes in no small part to the organic genesis of this band. The soon-to-be band mates were friends and neighbors on previously independent musical journeys, but they discovered an undeniable synergy while jamming in the hills they called home. They soon decided to commit to this new sound, and Jason Campbell and The Drive had taken root. The friendship and musical odyssey continues, and Jason Campbell and The Drive has emerged as a staple of the Santa Barbara music scene where they energize audiences with 60+ shows annually.

The Brambles:

California duo Carly (ukelele) and Bethany (percussion) are The Brambles. A Young female duo inspired by Americana Folk ballads and toe tapping tunes. Friends since high school their musical kinship developed when they were brought together by their mutual passion of euphoric acoustics in unusual places. In 2014 they made it official and began their passion of yelling harmoniously in public. In 2017 the Brambles released their first studio EP "The Brambles Greatest Hits" Musical influences: Head and the Heart, Janis Joplin, The Civil Wars, Etta James, Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss, The Everly Brothers, Kate Nash, David Bowie, Billie Holiday. Shared interests-sandwiches, cats, whales, honey, bubble baths, whiskey in a jar, good red wine.

THE BRAMBLES HAVE OPENED FOR: John Doe, The White Buffalo, Lissie, Timmy Curran, Brian Wright, Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Emy Reynolds, Mimi Gilbert.

AND HAVE HAD THE PLEASURE OF PLAYING: The Lobero, The Alcazar Theater, Hotel Cafe, Hotel Utah, Topa Topa Folk Fest, Soho, Presq'uile Winery, Cold Spring Tavern, Santa Barbara Summer Solstice, Santa Barbara Earth Day, various wineries and breweries up and down the west coast.

Matthew Doohan:

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Matthew Doohan now fronts the Seattle-based rock band, Fortress of the Bear. He’s known for his soulful vocals.

Drum Circle

TIMES: Saturday, January 12 at 3:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $10 general, kids under 10 are free

Evening Concert

TIMES: Saturday, January 12 at 7:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408