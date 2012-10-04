Calendar » Haiti Today

October 4, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Please join Direct Relief International and the UC Haiti Initiative for a discussion about Haiti and a screening of the award-winning short documentary "Baseball in the Time of Cholera" followed by a conversation with the filmmakers. Panelists include: Trevor Neilson, President, Global Philanthropy Group; Georges Dubuche, Special Advisor to the Minister of Health, Haiti; Bryn Mooser, Filmmaker & Artists for Peace and Justice Haiti Country Director; Thomas Tighe, President and CEO, Direct Relief