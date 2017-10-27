Calendar » Hal

October 27, 2017 from 7:00pm - 12:00am

This year’s party will include interactive props, creeping fog, dramatic lighting, spooky sound effects and professionally trained actors including world renowned mentalist and magician Rich Ferguson, featured on The Ellen Show, Late Night with Jay Leno and who has millions of YouTube subscribers. Rich will be roaming the castle and astonishing guests all night with his trickery and illusions. Also, be ready for a fun night of dancing at the DJ Dance Party and be sure to get your costumes ready… Our contest gives out $2500 CASH PRIZES!

As guests enter the castle, they will be met with light bites and sweet treats provided by local area favorite eateries. The Tasting Room will be transformed into an Apothecary, where wine by the glass is for sale, with a portion of the room especially designated for VIPs which has tableside service, horror d’oeurves and sweet treats.

The Amor Fati Room will be converted in a Disco Inferno drenched in red illuminated light and pulsating DJ Dance and Light Party and will also serve as the venue for the costume contest with $2500 in prizes awarded.

The Library, located just off the foyer, will be remodeled into a torture chamber with authentic replicas of interactive contraptions like a 13-foot guillotine, a crank-and-click stretcher rack and a full blown electric chair where an undertaker will be happy to strap guests in for a truly terrifying experience. The chamber will make for many fun photos! #HHCB.