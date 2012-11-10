Hal Holbrook in “Mark Twain Tonight!”
November 10, 2012 from 8:00pm
In this one-man Broadway show, Oscar-nominee Hal Holbrook portrays Mark Twain as a 70-year old humorist who skewers politicians, newspapermen and so-called patriots in an intimate look behind the famed author and American treasure. Holbrook adapted Twain’s own words for a commentary on slavery, religion and politics, mixing the satire with comic yarns about life on the Mississippi and a very effective ghost story.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lobero Live
- Starts: November 10, 2012 8:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $65, Section B tickets are $55 and Patron tickets are $105.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/hal-holbrook-in-mark-twain-tonight/
- Sponsors: Lobero Live