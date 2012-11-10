Calendar » Hal Holbrook in “Mark Twain Tonight!”

November 10, 2012 from 8:00pm

In this one-man Broadway show, Oscar-nominee Hal Holbrook portrays Mark Twain as a 70-year old humorist who skewers politicians, newspapermen and so-called patriots in an intimate look behind the famed author and American treasure. Holbrook adapted Twain’s own words for a commentary on slavery, religion and politics, mixing the satire with comic yarns about life on the Mississippi and a very effective ghost story.