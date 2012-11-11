Calendar » Half the World is Isfahan: An Islamic City

November 11, 2012 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

TITLE: Half the World is Isfahan: the Life and Times of an Islamic City by Prof. Nuha Khoury, Dept. of History of Art and Architecture, UCSB ABSTRACT: Isfahan was once one of the largest thriving cities in the world and was the capital of Persia. Prof. Khoury will discuss the transformation of this city and the production of a new art and lifestyle in the 16th and 17th centuries.