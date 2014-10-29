Calendar » Halloween Bake Sale at Garden Court on De La Vina

October 29, 2014 from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Halloween and help fight cancer at Garden Court’s Halloween Bake Sale on Wednesday, October 29th and Thursday, October 30th.

Garden Court will be selling bags of homemade sugar cookies iced to look like pumpkins and ghosts, and brownies with Halloween M&Ms for $1 each from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will help defray the cancer treatment costs of former Garden Court Resident Service Director, Sandy Smith.

Date: Wednesday, October 29th and Thursday, October 30th

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, 93101

For more information, please contact Chris Tucker, Executive Director of Garden Court at (805) 884-0095 or visit www.gardencourt.org.