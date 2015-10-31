Calendar » Halloween Extravaganza at Calle Real Shopping Center

October 31, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

The Annual Halloween Extravaganza will take over the Calle Real Shopping Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview once again. This safe and sane Halloween celebration is complete with a Tunnel of Terror at the Pet House, a holiday train ride, face painters, twisty balloon creations, three exciting bounce houses, an obstacle course, a photo booth and Macaroni Kids. Baroness Jewelers always has fun with boiling cauldrons and witches costumes. Kids love to climb on and explore the AMR ambulance, Sheriff’s cruiser and the Santa Barbara County fire truck!

Last year about 1200 children participated, collecting treats from each merchant while showing off their costumes in and out of nearly every store in the center.

Bring the kids to the Calle Real Center, between Patterson and Fairview for an exciting Halloween celebration. Visit our many participating merchants for another wild Trick-or-Treat adventure. Lots of merchants will be in costume and will have their stores outfitted in scary decorations. There will be Plenty of candy and goodies for the kids. So much fun you’ll scream! Saturday, Oct 31st, 2015 from 3-6pm.

Sponsored by The Calle Real Merchants with media sponsorship assistance by Noozhawk, ParentClick.com, K-lite 101.7, KFYZ Z94.5 and Santa Barbara Sentinel.

Media Contact: Glenn Avolio, 805-886-5438, [email protected]