Halloween Festival at the Haley Street YMCA

October 31, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

This Halloween, stop by the Haley Street YMCA before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating. Local families are invited to attend the Haley Street YMCA Halloween Festival, October 31, from 4-6pm. The fun-filled kickoff to the evening will include a haunted house, pumpkin carving, DJ, games, candy, and more. To make sure the kids eat more than just candy, entry fee also includes a taco plate from a local taco truck. All ages are invited! $3 for kids and teens, $5 for adult Y members and $7 for adults who aren’t members yet! For more information, stop by the Haley Street Y, located at 701 East Haley Street, Santa Barbara, or call 805-770-2187 or visit us online at ciymca.org/haleystreet