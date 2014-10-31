Calendar » Halloween Journey

October 31, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm



The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara's Annual Halloween Journey is an alternative way to celebrate Halloween with children. The main campus of Waldorf Santa Barbara is transformed into a land filled with fairy tale vignettes and stories, rather than ghosts and gore.

Visitors are welcomed with a bonfire, music and refreshments, and then led in small groups by their “Angel Guides” through a fantasyland. At each stop on the journey there is a delightful performance to be enjoyed and a small treat to add to each child’s goodie bag. This gathering is open to the public and is truly not to be missed.

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara's Halloween Journey is created for younger children. Attendees are asked not to wear masks or scary costumes. All sharp objects, even if used as a costume, should be left at home.

