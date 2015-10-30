Calendar » Halloween Monster Mash at the Public Market!

October 30, 2015 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

On Friday, October 30 from 5 - 10pm, the Santa Barbara Public Market is getting into the spirit with their first-ever Halloween Monster Mash… a SPOOKTACULAR night filled with Halloween tricks and treats, FREE to attend for all ages! Come eat, drink and get scary with us, and see the Public Market transformed into a Halloween-wonderland!

Little ghouls and goblins looking for fun are invited to come dressed up in their Halloween best, and participate in our costume contest! At 6:30, all children entered have the chance to show off their costumes during a market-wide Halloween parade! Our panel of merchant judges will then announce the winners, and awesome prizes will be awarded!

Kiddos are also invited to Trick or Treat the Public Market merchants, and get into the spirit with complimentary pumpkin decorating in The Kitchen, live music all night long and MORE!

For all of the adults getting in the Halloween spirit, Wine + Beer will host a “Witches + Warlocks” (21 and over) costume contest from 7-9pm! Enter for a chance to win TERRORIFIC prizes!

The night of the Monster Mash, post your best costume pics taken in the market to Instagram and tag @santabarbarapublicmarket and the hashtag #sbpmmonstermash for a chance to win all kinds of market prizes!

Don't miss the Halloween Monster Mash at the Public Market! For more information visit sbpublicmarket.com or call 805-770-7702!