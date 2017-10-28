Calendar » Halloween Movie Night

October 28, 2017 from 6:30pm

Mark your calendar now for family fun on Saturday evening October 28, when the SBCC Neighborhood Task Force and the Office of Student Life will sponsor a Halloween Movie Night on SBCC's West Campus lawn. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with free pizza, drinks, cookies and popcorn.

The witching hour starts at 7:00 with the movie Halloweentown, the tale of a young teen who discovers a secret portal to a magical place where ghosts and ghouls live apart from the human world.

The entertainment continues at 8:30 with the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice, starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Michael Keaton.

Everyone is welcome and there is plenty of parking. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and join us for an enchanting time! For more information, contact Amy Collins at:

[email protected]