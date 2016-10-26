Calendar » Halloween Open House at Hearts

October 26, 2016 from 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Put on your best costumes for Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s annual Halloween Open House! The community is invited for a chance to have fun and learn more about Hearts’ life-changing equine-assisted activities.

Halloween at Hearts features trick-or-treating with the horses, ghoulish games, a horse costume contest, a broomstick bake sale, barn festivities and more. It’s a Halloween event you won’t want to miss.

Since 1985, Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center has been improved lives of people of all capabilities, including individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges, illnesses or injuries, in Santa Barbara County through equine-facilitated activities and therapies.

Date: Wednesday, October 26th

Time: 3:30-5:30pm

Location: Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 4420 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (across from County Sheriff’s Dept. and up the hill)

Suggested Donation – $5.00



For more information, please visit www.heartsriding.org, call (805) 964-1519 or email [email protected]