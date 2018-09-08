Saturday, September 8 , 2018, 7:37 am | Fog 63º

 
 
 
 

Hamlet and Renaissance Chivalry

September 8, 2018 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday, September 8, 2018
3:00 – 5:00 pm
Concord Hall, 1407 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara
Presenter: Professor Mark Rose

Shakespeare’s Hamlet begins with a description of chivalric single combat – the duel between King Hamlet and King Fortinbras – and concludes with the poisoned duel between Prince Hamlet and Laertes. The sixteenth century in England saw a revival of medieval chivalric motifs and practices, most notably in the elaborate Accession Day Tilts held each November to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s ascent to the throne In this f we will consider how Hamlet can be understood in relation to the Renaissance chivalric themes that helped to shape the period’s sensibility.  Recommended:  If you have a chance to read, see a presentation. or watch a film of the play before the forum, it will enhance your experience. orum

Suggested donation $2 per person.

 

