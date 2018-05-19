Calendar » Hammer N’ Ales

May 19, 2018 from 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Enjoy a entertaining afternoon of live bands, craft beer, food trucks and kids’ activities at Hammer N’ Ales on Saturday, May 19th from 1 to 7 PM at M. Special Brewery. This year’s band lineup features Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli headlining the day, in addition to performances by local bands The Upbeat, Soul Majestic, Cornerstone, and David Segall. The event is presented in partnership with M. Special Brewery. Hammer N’ Ales is an annual benefit concert raising awareness and funds for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County. VIP tickets are $100 and general admission tickets are $45, and are both available at SBHabitat.org. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit HammerNAles.com.