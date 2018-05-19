Calendar » Hammer N’ Ales: A Music Festival

May 19, 2018 from 1:00pm - 7:00pm

Hammer N’ Ales: A music festival benefiting Habitat for Humanity is an afternoon of live music, local fare, delicious craft beer, and kids’ activities – all for a great cause! In partnership with our friends at M.Special Brewery, featuring Grammy Award-winning Latin superstar Ozomatli along with incredibly talented local bands The Upbeat, Soul Majestic, Cornerstone, and more!

This event raises awareness and funds for Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Proceeds from the event will support Habitat’s core mission of building and repairing affordable housing for local families in need of a safe, permanent and decent place to call home; a portion of the proceeds will also go towards our long-term disaster relief efforts.