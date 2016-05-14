Calendar » ‘Hammer ‘n Ales’ Music Festival

May 14, 2016 from 1:00pm - 7:00pm

"Hammer ‘n Ales" a music festival benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, in partnership with M.Special Brewery and Brushfire Records, featuring ALO, Matt Costa, Soul Majestic and Jessie Bridges.

Enjoy an afternoon of amazing live music on stage, delicious local craft brews, food trucks and more as we take over the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity and M.Special Brewery. There will be games for kids, so bring the whole family for a fun filled day of music! Doors open at 1pm.

Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity's mission to build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter. For more information on Habitat for Humanity's work in Santa Barbara.



Tickets can be purchased here: https://nightout.com/events/hammer-n-ales/tickets#.Vv6dK6QrKhd

More details can be found at hammernales.com



Early Bird: $25

VIP: $100

Youth 10 & under FREE entry w/ adult purchase



VIP Benefits Include:

- Special parking area

- Special seated viewing

- (2) free drink tickets

- (1) limited edition poster signed by artists performing event

- (1) Reusable cup for event