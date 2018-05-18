Calendar » Hammond’s Meadow Preservation and Management Plan Community Meetings

May 18, 2018 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

You are invited to community meetings to provide input on:

Hammond’s Meadow Preservation and Management Plan

Meeting #1:

When: Friday, May 18, 2018, at 5 pm

Focus: Chumash & cultural issues

Meeting #2:

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 10 am

Focus: Neighborhood & beach issues

Where: Hammond’s Meadow

Eucalyptus Ln,

Montecito, CA 93108

What are the goals of the proposed Preservation and Management Plan?

· Native habitat - Restore native habitat that supports native plants and animals thereby creating a naturally sustainable area.

· Aesthetics - Create a landscape that is visually pleasing and maintains views of the ocean.

· Chumash heritage - Protect and enhance the integrity of the Chumash heritage at the site. Provide space for Chumash heritage ceremonies, including providing native plant species considered appropriate by the Chumash community that are natural to the site.

· Reduce erosion - Reduce erosion and vandalism that continue to degrade cultural artifacts.

· Increase safety - Increase sense of safety and security for the people who live near the meadow and the public that visit the beach and meadow.

· Public trail - Retain and enhance the public trail to the beach.

Who is sponsoring the two meetings?

The County Parks Department manages the meadow through an agreement with Channel Islands Restoration, a local non-profit group that has developed the proposed plan. Their agent is Pat Saley, a local planner and facilitator.

What are the goals of the two community meetings?

The two meetings will include a brief background on the Hammond’s Meadow Open Space, including its dedication to the County as an open space and cultural heritage site in perpetuity. An overview of the proposed plan will be provided.

After hearing about the background on the meadow and the proposed plan, community members will be encouraged to ask questions and offer comments. The plan may be modified based on the comments received, then it will be submitted to the County of Santa Barbara for planning review.

The Friday meeting will focus on Chumash issues and the Saturday meeting will focus on neighborhood issues. The community is invited to attend one or both meetings.

For more information, please contact:

County Parks Dept. (805) 568-2460, First District Office (805) 568-2155 or Pat Saley (805) 570-8483