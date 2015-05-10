Calendar » Hand crafted in Firenze, Italy, jewels that captivate the senses.

May 10, 2015 from 10:00am - 7:00pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, ZFolio Gallery is featuring the feminine and fascinating jewelry by esteemed Italian artist Annamaria Cammilli. Inspired by nature and handcrafted in the epicenter of European art, Annamaria’s collezione is dedicated to four different aspects of nature: Flowers, Essential (dedicated to the earth), Vision (dedicated to water), and Color (dedicated to the sky). We are pleased to welcome you on this special day to our beautiful downtown gallery for an unforgettable visual treat.