December 2, 2017 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with Art from Scrap’s family-friendly Handcrafted Holiday Marketplace. Buy local this year by getting your gifts at Handcrafted Holiday!

Visit our outdoor Marketplace and Fiber Arts Show in the Gallery. Free Craft Demonstrations will be held throughout the afternoon to inspire you with ideas about how to have a more eco-friendly holiday season. Join amazing artist Sharon Nigh for Bow Making at 12:00 pm, Chalkboard Reusable Gift Tags at 1:00 pm, and Cork Snowmen at 2:00 pm.

