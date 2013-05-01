Calendar » Handel and Haydn Society

May 1, 2013 from 8:00pm

Handel and Haydn Society Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Wed, May 1 8:00 PM UCSB Campbell Hall $35: General Public $19: All Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Includes facility fee Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Works by Corelli and Geminiani Handel and Haydn Society of Boston Harry Christophers, Artistic Director