May 1, 2013 from 8:00pm
Handel and Haydn Society Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Wed, May 1 8:00 PM UCSB Campbell Hall $35: General Public $19: All Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Includes facility fee Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Works by Corelli and Geminiani Handel and Haydn Society of Boston Harry Christophers, Artistic Director
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2520