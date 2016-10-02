Calendar » Hands-on Drip Irrigation Workshop

October 2, 2016 from 3:00pm - 4:30pm

Join us at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for a free hands-on drip irrigation workshop! Learn how to start from scratch, make repairs or retrofit your drip irrigation system. Participants will be able to improve the efficiency of their landscaping by learning do-it-yourself assembly and maintenance and will gain hands-on experience. Space is limited, to register in advance click here.