Calendar » Hands-On Workshop on Planting & Irrigation

November 10, 2012 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Now that we have redirected the rain gutter downspout into the landscape, contoured the site to capture rainwater, and sheet mulched to kill the lawn and build healthy soil, join us to: • Install the plants and prevent plant shock. • Change the sprinkler system from spray heads to drip irrigation. The workshop will be led by the pros at G3/The Green Gardens Group. RSVP to: [email protected] Wear closed-toe shoes, use sun protection and bring a re-usable water bottle. Snacks provided.