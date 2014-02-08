Calendar » Hands4Others 5K “Run 4Water” Race

February 8, 2014 from 09:00 AM

The Santa Barbara Chapter of youth-led non-profit Hands4Others (H4O) will sponsor a Run4Water 5K race fundraiser with 100% of the proceeds going towards new water systems in Honduras.

The 5K (3.1 mile) race will loop around UCSB’s Lagoon Lawn, providing inspiring views of the Pacific Ocean and ending on the grassy lawns adjacent to main campus. H4O volunteers will be giving away free gifts to the runners as a thank you for their participation.

Founded in 2008 by a group of Santa Barbara teens, H4O challenges today’s youth to become a part of the generation working to solve the world’s water crisis. Their mission aims to help instill long-lasting safe water and sanitation solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. H4O-sponsored events have helped bring clean water to over 150,000 people in 11 countries around the world.