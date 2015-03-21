Calendar » Hands4Others (H4O) 3rd Annual Walk for Water

March 21, 2015 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

In honor of World Water Day – with an eye on the 750 million people globally who do not have access to clean water - the youth-driven movement Hands4Others (H4O) is hosting its 3rd Annual Walk4Water event on March 21 at Chase Palm Park. The event serves as the Santa Barbara-based organization’s primary fundraising event, with 100% of proceeds going to support the procurement and installation of new water filtration systems for villages in critical need.