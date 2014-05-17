Calendar » Hands Across the Sand- Day of Action

May 17, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

On May 17, people from all walks of life will join hands in communities around the country under the banner of Hands Across the Sand / Hands Across the Land to ask the President and local officials to reject the use of dirty fuels like the Keystone XL pipeline and to reject expanding near shore and offshore drilling, seismic blasting, hydraulic fracturing, and all other dirty fuel projects that threaten our communities and destabilize our climate.

Hands Across the Sand/Land was created to bring together like-minded individuals and organizations with the conviction to organize a global movement to promote a clean energy future for our earth and end our dependence on dirty fuel sources.

These gatherings will bring thousands of American and global citizens to our beaches and cities and will draw metaphorical and actual lines in the sand: human lines in the sand against the threats fossil fuels pose to our present and future planet.

Our goal is to convince our State Legislators, Governors, Congress and President Obama and World leaders to adopt policies encouraging the growth of clean and renewable energy sources in place of oil and coal.

Now is the time for America and global leaders to join hands and steer our energy policy away from our dependence on fossil fuels and into the light of clean energy and renewables.

Come out and join us for "Hands Together Santa Barbara" on May 17th 2014 at noon, on the beach at Stearns Wharf.

Here are the details:

What: National day of action (http://handsacrossthesand.org/) opposing fracking and offshore oil production and demanding clean energy

When: Saturday, May 17 at noon

Where: On the beach at Stearns Wharf

For more information and to RSVP:

https://actionnetwork.org/events/hands-together-santa-barbara-stop-fracking-offshore-drilling-and-kxl