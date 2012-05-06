Calendar » Hands for Haiti

May 6, 2012 from 2:00pm - 5:30pm

A massage benefit to help fund SB-based Jenna Humphrey's midwifery training and the Soley Lavi Birth Center in Haiti (supported by Mother Health International) 15 minute massages for $20. Love, music, and magic by the Djun Djun Mamas, and Gaia. Dance and Qigong. Delicious tonics and vibrant food. Silent auction with amazing services and local hand-crafted items.