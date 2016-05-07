Calendar » Hansel and Gretel

May 7, 2016 from 4:00pm and 6:00pm

A storybook ballet based on the classic fairy tale. Hansel and Gretel are a young brother and sister tricked and kidnapped by an evil witch living deep in the forest in a house made of cake and confectionery. The two children save their own lives by outsmarting her and escaping her evil clutches.

This short ballet, filled with Village Children, a Witch, a Mysterious Gypsy Storyteller, Enchanting Woodland Creatures and Fairies is sure to capture even the youngest audience members’ heart. Come join Inspire Dance Santa Barbara in its premier of Hansel and Gretel and enjoy your Mother’s Day weekend. You will be charmed by performances from dancers age 5 years and up and dazzled by new sets and costumes. Artistic Director Sean Lynn Crawford.

For more details contact Inspire Dance SB at [email protected] or phone (805) 770-5295.

TIMES: Saturday, May 7, at 4:00 pm

TIMES: Saturday, May 7, at 6:00 pm

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 senior/student, $10 children under 12

