Hanukkah
December 9, 2015 from 4:30pm
Hanukkah is referred to as the Festival of Lights because, according to tradition, a rekindled menorah burned for eight days although it held only enough oil to burn a single day. The holiday is a reminder to rekindle our spiritual lights and shine for the world.
Admission is free.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services and the Hillel Club
- Starts: December 9, 2015 4:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: California Lutheran University
- Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3574#event
