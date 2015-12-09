Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Hanukkah

December 9, 2015 from 4:30pm

Hanukkah is referred to as the Festival of Lights because, according to tradition, a rekindled menorah burned for eight days although it held only enough oil to burn a single day. The holiday is a reminder to rekindle our spiritual lights and shine for the world.

Admission is free.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services and the Hillel Club
  • Starts: December 9, 2015 4:30pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: California Lutheran University
  • Website: https://www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/3574#event
  • Sponsors: Multicultural Programs and International Student Services and the Hillel Club
 
 
 