December 13, 2012 from 5:30 pm - 7:00pm

CLU’s Hillel Club will host the campus’ annual Hanukkah celebration. It will feature the lighting of the candles on the menorah. The community can also join faculty, staff and students in enjoying traditional food and activities. A disc jockey will play music. This year Hanukkah takes place from sundown on Dec. 8 through Dec. 15. Every year, Jewish people commemorate the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. For more information, contact Alli Himber at [email protected]