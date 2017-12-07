Hanukkah & Hilarity + Latkes & Laughter, Comedy Night (CANCELLED due to fire)
December 7, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Thursday, December 7, 2017. 6:00pm-7:30pm Jewish Federation's Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street. Santa Barbara 93101.
Featuring the Jewish Federation's Teen Comedy Club Starring comics Tom + Stephanie Clark, and Shawn Pelofsky!
Tickets: $10 or $5 for students & seniors
Includes latkes & laughter!
For more information visit our website www.jewishsantabarbara.org/comedy or contact [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 7, 2017 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Jewish Federation's Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala Street. Santa Barbara 93101
- Website: www.jewishsantabarbara.org/comedy