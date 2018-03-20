Calendar » Happy Hour with SEE International

March 20, 2018 from 5:30 pm - 7:00pm

There are 36 million blind men, women and children around the world. But, over 75% of them don't have to be... SEE International connects our volunteer doctors to clinic sites around the world in order to give that 75% a chance to see again.

Come join us at Wine Therapy on Tuesday, March 20th to learn how you can become part of the solution towards ending preventable blindness! Wine Therapy has generously offered to donate 10% of a selected local tap to SEE, so come enjoy a drink and learn more about our sight-restoring programs around the world.