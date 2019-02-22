Calendar » Hard Hats & High Heels Benefit Gala

February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is hosting its Hard Hats & High Heels Benefit Gala on February 22nd at the iconic Hotel Californian in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara.

Habitat invites guests to attend, sponsor, and be recognized as they celebrate an evening that will change lives and build a better community. Filled with heart-warming stories, live music, and a gourmet dinner – it is sure to be an unforgettable evening. Guests attending Hard Hats and High Heels can partake in the live auction, with all proceeds benefitting Habitat’s core mission of building and repairing a place that local low-income families can call home.

Tickets for Hard Hats and High Heels are available at SBHabitat.org/2018-hard-hats-high-heels-gala.