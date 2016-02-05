Calendar » Harlem Renaissance Vignettes

February 5, 2016 from 4:30pm

This chamber music theatre work performed by The Core Ensemble celebrates the lives of the great African American poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen and Claude McKay as seen through the eyes of the great muralist and painter Aaron Douglas. The musical score includes works by jazz giants Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Billy Strayhorn, Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus as well as concert music by Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker. Dracyn Blount is featured as Aaron Douglas, Claude McKay, Langston Hughes and Countee Cullen.

Admission is free.