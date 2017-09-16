Calendar » Harmony Celebration: Presented by Pacific Sound Chorus

September 16, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

https://youtu.be/cko1a2f5mVw

The barbershop show of the year is coming to Santa Barbara this September. Pacific Sound is bringing the brand new 2017 International Gold Medalist Quartet Main Street to entertain us on the West Coast. They will be bringing their masterful harmony and hilarious comedy to the Marjorie Luke Theatre for two shows.

In addition to the International Gold Medalist quartet, Carpe Diem Chorus will be joining them on stage after winning Gold in the Sweet Adeline International Harmony Classic competition. This Santa Barbara based chorus has been wowing the crowd since their inception just 3 years ago.

Harmony Celebration is being put on by Pacific Sound Chorus, back under the direction of Mike McGee, baritone of Main Street, and founding director of Pacific Sound. This show is intended for all ages, filled with music, laughs, and the wonderful sound of Barbershop Harmony.

GOLD tickets will be seated in the first 4 rows of the Marjorie Luke Theatre. The best seats in the house!