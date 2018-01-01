Calendar » Harold Stoner Clark Lectures: Philip Clayton

February 19, 2013 from 11:10am and 4:00pm - 1:10pm and 6:00pm

Philip Clayton is provost of Claremont Lincoln University, an interreligious consortium of schools, and dean of Claremont School of Theology. Clayton, who specializes in constructive theology, the religion-science debate and comparative religious studies, has written or edited 22 books. He is fascinated by the pursuit of knowledge beyond the reach of scientific research. These lectures illuminate sense of wonder and the belief that philosophical discussion has an important place in our world.