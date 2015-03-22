Calendar » Hart Pulse Dance Company California Tour 2015

March 22, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebrating their ninth year, Hart Pulse Dance Company brings their newest, most loved contemporary dance works to four different California stages with their 2015 tour! Presenting one world premiere and twelve fan favorites along with guest performances by Santa Barbara natives ArtBark International and Nebula Dance Lab, Hart Pulse Dance is excited to share their passion for strong technique, music and dynamic choreography with this amazing community of dance enthusiasts!

Recognized by the New York Times this past August and voted LA's Top Dance Show byLA Weekly newspaper, Hart Pulse Dance Company is known for its dynamic partnering, beautiful storytelling and addictive musical choices.

Hart Pulse Dance Company's 2015 California Tour will offer company-taught master classes the day of each performance and post-show mingling so dancers and audiences alike can get to know its dancers and director. This tour is guaranteed to move you, impress you, and leave you wanting more!

For more information, visit www.hartpulsedance.com

TIMES: Sunday, March 22, at 3:00 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 students with I.D.

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.