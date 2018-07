Calendar » Harvest Community Center Back 2 School Drive

July 30, 2018 from 8:00am - 8:00pm

Help us prepare underserved kids for school by donating school supplies!

Event Dates: July 1-31st

Items Needed: Backpacks, Binders, Binder paper, Pencils, Crayons, Markers

Drop Off Locations:

Landmark Barbers Shaving Parlor & Lounge

800 S. Broadway Suite 201

Santa Barbara Family Dentistry

620 W. Main St

Hacienda Realty

112 West Jones St. #2

Morris & Garritano Insurance

2721 Santa Maria Way

Harvest Community Center Inc.

619 N. Railroad Ave

(805) 346- 2670