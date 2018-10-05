Calendar » Harvest Crush Season Wine Tasting with Fess Parker Winery

October 5, 2018 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

This Fall, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort invites hotel guests and Santa Barbara residents to join in a handful of Fall-themed activities at the resort.

Sip wines and learn the process of producing Central Coast varietals with one of California’s most beloved wine makers. Fess Parker’s Eli Parker, Tim Snider and Barrett Crandall will host the tastings in the Fess Parker Tasting Room, where guests can also learn to paint with cabernet wine during tasting room hours throughout the month of October.

Santa Barbara residents can sign up for Loved Locals program and receive 20 percent off food and resort services, including spa, salon and tennis facility.