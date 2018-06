Calendar » HARVEST OF COLORS QUILT SHOW 2014

September 21, 2014 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

HARVEST OF COLORS QUILT SHOW - 9th Biennial Members' Showcase. Over 200 Traditional & Art Quilts. Quilting Demos. Gift Boutique. Merchant Mall. Featuring ROUTE 66 QUILTS. Sat, 9/20 & Sun, 9/21/14, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm both days. Weekend Pass $10.00 at door. Kids under 12 are free. Earl Warren Showgrounds. Free Parking. Handicap Accessible.