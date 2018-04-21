Calendar » Hattie Beresford to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

April 21, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Hattie Beresford will present, “Santa Barbara Comes of Age ~ An Exuberant and Joyful Beginning ” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, April 21st, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



During the fifty years between 1880 and 1930, Santa Barbara threw off its Victorian cloak and donned the mantilla of a thoroughly modern town. Wrapping herself in romanticized Spanish tradition, she nevertheless bobbed her hair to create the institutions that prepared the way for the Santa Barbara of today. Sharing tales and photographs from her new book, The Way It Was ~ Santa Barbara Comes of Age, Hattie Beresford will take listeners on a journey into the past that explores the mountain trails, joins elaborate celebrations, and revels in the mania created by the town’s first horseless carriages as well as introducing some incredible citizens whose vision and work created the underpinnings for today’s city.



A retired teacher of English and American history with the Santa Barbara School District, Hattie Beresford has written a local history column for the Montecito Journal called “The Way It Was,” for the past 12 years. In addition, together with the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, she co-edited and produced the memoir of local artist Elizabeth Eaton Burton entitled My Santa Barbara Scrap Book and wrote two Noticias, their historical journal. She is also a regular contributor to the Montecito Journal Magazine writing on a variety of historical topics.



Eclectic in her interests, Hattie’s articles run the gamut from ranches to mansions, murder to delinquency, and elegant hotels to auto camps. Stories behind transportation, entertainment, philanthropy, and celebrations have all found expression through her pen. She has been especially interested in the people and events of Santa Barbara’s past which have determined its present.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438