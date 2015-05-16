Calendar » HD Awareness Day - Lompoc

May 16, 2015 from 9:30 am - 2:00 pm

MAY 16, 2015 - HD Awareness Day

Ryon Park in Lompoc, California

When: May 16, 2015

Where: Ryon Park, 804 W. Ocean, Lompoc, CA

Time: 10:00 am until 2:00 pm

RSVP: Melissa 805-441-5618/Katrina 805-325-0200

BBQ by Lompoc Elks - $10 (includes 1/2 chicken, salad, beans, bread)

For Tickets call: Melissa 805-441-5618 or Katrina 805-325-0200

Entertainment by: The Fossils, KTNK AM 1410



Join us for food, fun, music, and family entertainment; an event to bring awareness about

Huntington’s disease and Juvenile Huntington's disease. Help 4 HD International is finding more HD families in Lompoc who need help. When the community is aware of this devastating disease, we can help more people. HD Awareness Day is a positive and fun way to educate and inform lots of people at the same time.

For more information, visit: http://www.help4hd-international.org/events2015.html