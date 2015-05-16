HD Awareness Day - Lompoc
MAY 16, 2015 - HD Awareness Day
Ryon Park in Lompoc, California
When: May 16, 2015
Where: Ryon Park, 804 W. Ocean, Lompoc, CA
Time: 10:00 am until 2:00 pm
RSVP: Melissa 805-441-5618/Katrina 805-325-0200
BBQ by Lompoc Elks - $10 (includes 1/2 chicken, salad, beans, bread)
For Tickets call: Melissa 805-441-5618 or Katrina 805-325-0200
Entertainment by: The Fossils, KTNK AM 1410
Join us for food, fun, music, and family entertainment; an event to bring awareness about
Huntington’s disease and Juvenile Huntington's disease. Help 4 HD International is finding more HD families in Lompoc who need help. When the community is aware of this devastating disease, we can help more people. HD Awareness Day is a positive and fun way to educate and inform lots of people at the same time.
For more information, visit: http://www.help4hd-international.org/events2015.html
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Auspex, Lundbeck, Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Starts: May 16, 2015 9:30 am - 2:00 pm
- Price: BBQ $10
- Location: Ryon Park, Lompoc CA
- Website: http://www.help4hd-international.org/events2015.html
- Sponsors: Auspex, Lundbeck, Teva Pharmaceuticals