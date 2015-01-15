Calendar » Heads and Tales Lecture

January 15, 2015 from 7:00pm

A focus on fascinating wildlife in Santa Barbara County, past and present.

by Patti Jacquemain

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

What: An Artist’s Mosaic of Fascinating Wildlife from the Mountains to the Sea

When: Thursday, January 15, 2015 at 7 pm

Members only Reception at 6:15 pm

Cost: Free (members), $10 (non-members).

Register sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Lecture Series Sponsored by Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Silvio Di Loreto

It has long been Patti Jacquemain’s hope that through her words and art she can play a role in the recognition, protection, and conservation of the plight of our disappearing wildlife in today’s world. From the Channel Island’s extinct Pygmy Mammoth and the great Grizzly Bear that once roamed the mainland, to the soaring giant California Condor, the Santa Barbara region has been blessed with a great variety and abundance of wildlife both past and present. This diversity has greatly inspired Patti throughout her career as a woodblock artist and mosaicist.

Patti Jacquemain grew up on a ranch in Santa Barbara and attended local schools. She received a scholarship from Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles but later transferred to the University of California at Santa Barbara where she received her BA and MFA in Fine Art. As an artist, Jacquemain has had many one-woman shows of her original woodblock prints across the country and her work is found in numerous collections. Her images have been distributed internationally through the publication of greeting cards and calendars by UNICEF, Pomegranate Press, and the Sierra Club, and locally through Mission Creek Studios and Chaucer’s Bookstore. She is the author and illustrator of three art books; “Sweet Seasons; Santa Barbara in Time and Color”, “Wild Birds of the West”, and a children’s book “Journey of the Great Bear.” Jacquemain has installed her mosaic art in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital, the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, the First Presbyterian Church, and Creekspirit (a private mosaic garden in Mission Canyon) among other public and private collections.

Jacquemain founded the Wildling Art Museum in 1997, now located in Solvang, CA, and the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation in Santa Barbara in 2002. Both organizations are devoted to the preservation of our environment and wildlife through art.