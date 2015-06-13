Healing Arts Faire 2015
Join us for a day of readings, healers, vendor booths - Gifted healers will offer a wide variety of Modalities: including: Tarot cards, Intuitive channeling, Intuitive healers, Angel Card Readers, Massage, Energy Workers, and More! Each will offer mini-treatments and be available for full sessions as well. Sure to be an amazing day! Come meet & Experience our gifted community members. Sessions are $20 for 15 minutes*
* Sudama Mark Kennedy & John of God Crystal Bed sessions are priced higher
go to http://www.centeroftheheart.com for more info or call (805) 964-4861
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 13, 2015 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $20 for 15 minutes
- Location: Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
- Website: http://centeroftheheart.com/event/healing-arts-faire-2015-1758