Calendar » Healing Arts Faire 2015

June 13, 2015 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Join us for a day of readings, healers, vendor booths - Gifted healers will offer a wide variety of Modalities: including: Tarot cards, Intuitive channeling, Intuitive healers, Angel Card Readers, Massage, Energy Workers, and More! Each will offer mini-treatments and be available for full sessions as well. Sure to be an amazing day! Come meet & Experience our gifted community members. Sessions are $20 for 15 minutes*

* Sudama Mark Kennedy & John of God Crystal Bed sessions are priced higher

go to http://www.centeroftheheart.com for more info or call (805) 964-4861