Healing Arts Intuitive Faire

October 18, 2014 from 10:00am - 4:00pm



Join us for a day of healing arts and intuition from our community of angel card readers, energy healers, massage, chiropractic, nutritionists, psychic mediums & intuitives, shamanic healers, tarot readers, Irish seer, henna, food, jewelry, arts & crafts, paintings and more! This event will feature discount mini-sessions to help raise money to benefit local children charities Saturday, October 18, 2014 from 10am to 4pm at Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

These gifted community healers will offer a wide variety of modalities: including Tarot cards, Numerology, Intuitive channeling, Intuitive healers, Angel Card Readers, Massage, Energy Workers, John of God Crystal Bed Sessions and More! Each will offer mini-treatments and be available for full sessions as well. Sure to be an amazing day! Come meet & experience our gifted community members. Healing /Intuitive Sessions are $20 for 15 minutes. John of God Crystal Bed sessions are $30 for 20 minutes .

Booth space for vendors are still available for $30. Call (805) 964-4861 for more info or visit www.centeroftheheart.com