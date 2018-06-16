Calendar » Healing From Diet Culture - Workshop @EvolationYoga

June 16, 2018 from 1:45pm - 3:45pm

Learn how to work WITH your body, not against it!

Have you ever tried to change your body through dieting and failed in the long run?

Or more frustrating, have you made a point of eating "clean" or trying to cut out "bad" foods and still felt like you were missing your goal?

Do you feel like you are working against your body?

Are you wishing for a way to be at peace with food and your body?

If you're ready to take action and transform your body via a natural and enjoyable alternative, then join Crystal on June 16 at Evolation Yoga to learn how psychology can open the doors to living authentically in your body.

We will start with a guided meditation to identify when and how we disconnect from our "authentic" body signals.

Next, we will explore our current beliefs that may be sabotaging us subconsciously. We will question our reasons and goals driving the desire to change our bodies...

And transition into a new, authentic way of making healthy and loving choices for our bodies - that comes from within instead of an “external” diet culture.

Join Master Psychology Coach Crystal Stokes, at the Evolation Yoga studio in Carpinteria, as she draws from tools founded in cognitive behavioral psychology, transpersonal psychology and personality typing to show you how to re-connect with your "internal" authentic body signals.

Please make sure to take our personality assessment before the event: www.discovermytype.com



ABOUT AUTHENTIC FREEDOM:

Authentic Freedom (AF) is a psychology-health-coaching-hybrid approach transforming how you look and feel about your body, your relationships, and your work, while enabling you to live a truly authentic life.

AF combines tools ranging from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Transpersonal Psychology, and Personality Typing to Functional Fitness, Holistic Nutrition, and Life Coaching to provide a highly effective, holistic, as well as personalized approach.

These methods stem from AF founder Crystal Stokes's Master’s in Transpersonal Counseling Psychology and over 15 years’ experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Fitness Nutrition Specialist.

AF empowers clients around the world via workshops, retreats, and 1-on-1 programs.