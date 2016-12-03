Calendar » Healing that Matters: The Good, The True and The Beautiful

December 3, 2016 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Dr. Gary Foresman will explain his practice of medicine that challenges each individual to evaluate his/her health problems within three spheres of knowledge. These spheres include: the complementary nature of Good Forces revealing Objective Truth – stressing thereby the importance of diagnostic evaluation; the Beautiful, i.e. all the sciences for healing; and the True—Being true to “thyself.” He will show how this synergetic approach can help the medical practitioner find cures, and the patient experience wellness.

Dissatisfied with the inability of Western medicine to effectively treat many of his patients and determined to heal his patients, Dr. Foresman has investigated and practiced many alternative therapies. He has expanded his training in systems of healing, such as Ayurveda, meditation, stress management, massage, botanical, orthomolecular, and functional medical systems. He is the founder of the journal, Middle Path Medicine. Free, but a donation of $2 per person is appreciated.