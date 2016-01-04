Healing Through Poetry
Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes those seeking an inspirational and creative way to express their feelings to the Healing through Poetry grieving support group. This group will examine writing techniques that will allow participants to express their grief through the written word.
Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please.
Date: January 4th - February 8th
Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8822 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.
https://docs.google.com/file/d/0B_DxyTelfK81ZllHd0NfeERoQ00/edit?usp=drive_web
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 4, 2016 3:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: Free. Donations are gratefully accepted
- Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara 93103