January 4, 2016 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes those seeking an inspirational and creative way to express their feelings to the Healing through Poetry grieving support group. This group will examine writing techniques that will allow participants to express their grief through the written word.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. No drop-ins please.

Date: January 4th - February 8th

Time: 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

For more information, or to register, please contact the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8822 ext. 110 or visit hospiceofsb.org.

