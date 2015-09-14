Calendar » Healing Through Poetry Grief Support Group

September 14, 2015 from please call for time

Learn how to express feelings in an inspirational and creative way with Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Healing Through Poetry Grief Support Group. Each session will examine writing techniques that allow individuals to express their grief through the written word.

Space is limited. Interested participants must complete registration before the first session begins. For more information, please call the intake coordinator at (805) 563-8820 ext. 110. No drop-ins please.

Date: This ongoing group will be held on Mondays from Sept. 14-Nov. 16