Calendar » Healing Through Restorative Justice

February 26, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Engaging Communities with Resilient Love

Healing Through Restorative Justice

Fania Davis

Tues, Feb 26th, 6 PM

Lecture/MCC Theater

A quickly emerging field which invites a fundamental shift in the way we think about and do justice, restorative justice is based on a desired set of principles and practices to mediate conflict, strengthen community, and repair harm. This talk will speak to the importance of restorative justice and how it can contribute to processes of individual and community healing. Fania Davis is co-founder and Director of Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth (RJOY) and a civil rights attorney with a Ph.D. in indigenous knowledge. A national thought leader in the field, Fania Davis is a long-time social justice activist, restorative justice practitioner, and professor.