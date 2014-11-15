Calendar » Healing Trauma Through the Body-Mind Connection

November 15, 2014 from 9:30am - 4:30pm

Please join Antioch University Santa Barbara and the National Association of Social Workers - Santa Barbara for this dynamic workshop on how to heal trauma through the body-mind connection.

Drawing from the emerging field of somatic psychology and interpersonal neurobiology, this workshop will provide participants with a basic understanding of how awareness, body, breath, mindfulness and movement are integrated with in the therapy session. In particular, we will focus on how to heal trauma through an integrated approach that uses techniques that help clients regain a sense of emotional self-regulation, reconnection, and the capacity to experience pleasure and integrate positive experiences.

The seminar will be presented by Wendy Elliott, MA, LPCC, SEP BC-DMT, a licensed counselor, board certified dance movement therapist, and somatic experiencing practitioner. She is an adjunct faculty member at Antioch University Santa Barbara and also has a holistic psychotherapy practice in Ojai.

Space is limited! Click here for more information and to register.